pet photo

Nadia came to us as a stray after being found wandering around in Wicksburg looking for a comforting hand. She came up to a family’s home in hope they could help her. The family reached out to SOS Animal Shelter, and we set up a kennel for her. Nadia came in with a bad skin infection and suffering from what didn’t appear to be her first ear infection. We knew this girl needed our help. During our intake we realized that Nadia had been microchipped; this only added to her sad tale. Nadia had been adopted and then given away, and the previous owners didn’t know who her current owners were. After many dead ends we realized there wasn’t anyone looking for Nadia. After a few weeks of medication and attention her spirit has begun to shine. Sheis a chatty lady, and loves people. She does well with other dogs. Nadia may have a broken past, but she still has a loving spirit toward humans. If you’re looking for a mature, sweet girl, please consider opening your home to Nadia. She is fully vetted and looking for a home full of love.
Load comments