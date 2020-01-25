Wells is a handsome 3-year-old tabby and white cat. Anytime a new cat comes into the room, Wells is the first one to greet them with a friendly “meow” and is always happy to make a new friend. Wells would do wonderfully in a home with other cats. Wells allows the other cats to greet new humans coming into the room as he stands in the background and peeks from a safe distance, which is why we feel this sweet cat gets overlooked sometimes. Wells is quite timid with new people; very different to the way he is with the new cats entering the room. We guess Wells might understand what it’s like to be the new cat on the block. Regardless, we know once Wells has time to adjust in his new home he will be just as loving as he is to the staff he sees daily at the shelter. Just like humans, some of us need time before we feel comfortable around new people, whereas others are much more social. If you would like to meet this shy tabby, stop by SOS Animal Shelter and we will be happy to show you our secrets to win his heart!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.