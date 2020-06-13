pet photo

Mable is a beautiful young lady who came to SOS Animal Shelter just a short time ago, and we all fell in love with her. Every morning when we entered the cat isolation, Mable would meow nonstop until we came over and petted her. She adores human attention. Mable also has an appetite for canned food. Now that Mable has moved to the adult cat room, we always know where she is by her “croaking meow.” Mable would do wonderfully in a home with children or a large family because she loves attention. She is approximately 2-3 years of age and fully vetted. Stop by SOS soon; Mable won’t last long!
