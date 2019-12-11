A Tuesday morning fire in Enterprise claimed the life of two pets but caused no loss of human life or injuries, according to Enterprise Fire Chief Byron Herring.
Just before 8 a.m., Herring said, firefighters received a call about a fire in the 400 Block of Valley Chase Drive. A neighbor was walking his dog and heard fire alarms and saw smoke coming from the home.
“Upon arrival, firefighters made entry in the front entrance of the home,” Herring said. “The fire appears to have started from the stovetop and spread to the kitchen cabinets and attic above.”
No one was at the residence at the time of the fire.
According to Herring, fire damage was contained to the kitchen and attic but the rest of the home sustained smoke and heat damage.
Firefighters contained the blaze after approximately 15 minutes.
