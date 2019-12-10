In spring 2020, Enterprise State Community College will offer a new Pharmacy Technician program, providing instruction and training in one of the top four health science occupations in the local area.
Pharmacy technicians work under the supervision of a licensed pharmacist. These professionals dispense prescription drugs to patients while providing instruction on how to properly take the medication. They are also required to understand medical insurance policies, know brand and generic names of drugs and interpret prescriptions among other skills.
“A successful pharmacy technician should have knowledge of customer and personal service, mathematics, clerical duties, and computers and electronics,” Director of Workforce Development Ian Campbell said of potential students of the program. “Common skills practiced by pharmacy technicians include active listening, critical thinking, reading comprehension and speaking.”
The number of pharmacy technician jobs are expected to grow statewide over the next few years. Approximately 400,000 technicians will be employed by the year 2021 to meet our nation’s growing health care demands.
“There are numerous pharmacies and pharmacy-related operations in our area,” Campbell said. “These businesses contribute to a local supply of jobs that is higher than the national area, making this a hot spot for pharmacy technicians and their talent.”
The 130-hour program will begin on Jan. 28, 2020. The program consists of 50 classroom hours and 80 clinical hours.
“We chose to offer this program based on the same process we apply to all program decision making using empirical evidence and intelligent data,” Campbell said. “The number of jobs and expected growth support the delivery of a pharmacy technician program. We are a community college, and our goal is to serve our community. This program aligns with that goal.”
In the classroom, pharmacy technician students will learn about the history of pharmacy and health care, the role of a pharmacy technician, drug regulation and control, pharmacy calculations and math review, basic biopharmaceutics, aseptic technique and the handling of sterile products, and other related topics.
“Health care and related occupations are an integral sector of our local workforce and economy,” Campbell said. “Pharmacies and their operations are essential to the health and well-being of our population. We are proud to be able to support not only the workforce needs in our area, but also contribute to a sustainable and effective health care system.”
Students interested in the program should have or be pursuing a high school diploma or GED. Cost for the program, which includes textbooks is $1,399.
Classroom hours will take place every Tuesday and Thursday beginning Jan. 28, 2020, from 6-9:30 p.m.
For more information about the program or to enroll, contact Ian Campbell at icampbell@escc.edu, or call 334-347-2623 ext. 2229.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.