The Enterprise Lions Club recently welcomed Kurt Pierce as its guest speaker. He spoke about Camp Ala-Flo and the Boy Scouts of America. Pierce, retired from the U.S. Army and from owning a local business, has been involved in Scouting for 65 years, first as a scout himself and later as Scout Master and a volunteer with Camp Ala-Flo.
Currently, Pierce serves as the Properties Committee Chair, and he updated the audience on the renovations and improvements that have been made at the camp. The camp includes 520 acres of land and a 55-acre lake, which is properly maintained and stocked with fish. Annual fishing licenses are available for lease, but there is currently a waiting list as the limit of twenty memberships has been reached. Pierce noted that the lake is very healthy and well-stocked. A boat ramp has been added as well.
Thirteen campsites are available at the camp, all with showers, flush toilets, and pavilions. Also, there are special needs cabins, and four-foot sidewalks have been installed to make traveling between the buildings easier. The Lowes home improvement store in Enterprise helped with renovation of bathrooms to make them handicap accessible. The Vivian B. Adams school in Ozark sponsors a special-needs troop, and the scouts are able to utilize the camp thanks to these renovations.
The dining hall seats 150 people and has also been renovated, with hurricane-proof windows having been recently installed.
Pierce reported that the camp is available for use by other groups in the community and is not limited to scout troops only. He encouraged church groups and youth groups to inquire into using the facilities, and noted that a fee is charged for using the camp.
Pierce also addressed the changes that have taken place in scouting over the years, and answered questions about the organization. He reported that the filing for bankruptcy by the national organization will not adversely affect the local troops. He credits the life skills he learned in scouting for much of the success in his life and is dismayed to see a decline in interest in scouting nationwide. He commented on the Venture Scouts, which includes young men and women fourteen years of age and older, and on the introduction of co-ed scouting.
Enterprise currently has two boy scout troops and one girl scout troop.
Pierce reported that all adult leaders and volunteers must go through youth protection training and pass a background check.
The Lions Club meets weekly on Wednesday at noon at PoFolks.
