The Enterprise Pilot Club has named its recent winners for its 65th annual Civic Night, which was announced virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In 1954, the Enterprise Pilot Club was established by a group of professional women. The proud tradition of recognizing a Woman of the Year began that same year. Two years later, the club began to recognize a Man of the Year as well. Youth of the Year was added in 2005.
Youth of the yearDanielle Holley
What it means?
“It’s indescribable. It’s unreal. I feel so honored just being nominated in the first place... and then to win? Getting that phone call was so surreal. I’m just so grateful for even being nominated in the first place and I’m honored, very honored, to be given this prestigious award.”
Holley was nominated by the OSCAR Club of Enterprise.
Is helping others part of who you are?
“Because of my faith, I love to serve other people. It’s what I’ve been raised to do. We’re commanded in the Bible to serve other people because it’s what our Lord did. That’s always been real close to my heart, is to have a servant’s heart. My parents (Joey and Phyllis Holley) have done with teaching me that.”
Holley is the daughter of Joey and Phyllis Holley. She has one brother, Eli. Danielle is currently a senior at Enterprise High School. She is an Honor Senior, who holds leadership positions in several organizations while maintaining a weighted GPA of 4.22 and ranked 40 out of 502 students.
She is a member of the Lady Cats Softball team, the National Honor Society, the National Technical Honor Society, and the Future Teachers of Alabama. She is an active member of the College Avenue Church of Christ in Enterprise, where she is admired by many for her devotion and willingness to help and influence others. She can be seen volunteering in the nursery, helping with Vacation Bible School, filling in for teachers with the toddler classes, helping with Communion prep, and picking up and taking home youth who would like to attend church and youth services.
Holley also worked with the relief victims of Hurricane Michael and traveled to Honduras with the (BECA) Bilingual Education for Central America Program. During the summer, she volunteered at Wiregrass Christian Youth Camp for two weeks to counsel junior high and fifth and six grade campers. Danielle is a member of Jr Pi Girls’ Club, where she has dedicated time to donating supplies to the Coffee Cats Cafe’ and shopping for Christmas gifts for less fortunate children in our community.
She has also volunteered at the Coffee-Dale Special Olympics, the Accelerated Reader Fall Festival at Hillcrest Elementary, the Wiregrass Christian Academy Fall Festival, and the Enterprise Early Education Center Trike-A-Thon. She was also nominated for the Bryant-Jordan Achievement Award by the EHS faculty. Holley is a young adult that values her family, her faith, and her community in a way that is truly undeniable.
Woman of the yearDonna Skelton
Not for recognition?
“To be nominated in the first place, that was a great honor. I never thought about being Woman of the Year. I always go to the programs when they have them and always happy for everybody. But I just love being in the clubs and doing things for other people. I just enjoy it.”
Skelton was nominated by Enterprise Civitan Club.
Where did that come from?
“That’s pretty much who I am. I grew up in this little town in Indiana, Lynnville, which is much smaller than Enterprise.”
Skelton married her childhood sweetheart, Harold Skelton, 58 year ago.
“I like helping people. It doesn’t matter where. We were in San Francisco at a convention or something. I had the bag ladies coming up and talking to me. I enjoyed them just as much as the high-falutin ones.”
Skelton joined groups such as Army Community Services, Officer’s Wives Club, Thrift Shop and Red Cross. She was awarded Volunteer of the Month at the Thrift Shop and Yard of the Month from the Post at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. “My hand always goes up when asked ‘Who will volunteer?,’” she said.
She called retirement “time for more volunteering.” Both her and her husband joined Enterprise Civitan Club helping with selling Vidalia onions, Claxton fruit cakes and Priester’s Pecans for fundraisers. “We help with the annual picnic and Christmas party, setting up the menus, decorations and door prizes, play Bingo monthly with residents at Wynnwood retirement home,” she said. “We buy, wrap and present Christmas gifts to the members of the Adult Day Care Center in Enterprise and help serve refreshments. Attend Adult Boy Scout Troop Christmas Dinner at the Vivian B Adams School in Ozark with donations to the troop.”
Skelton is a charter member of the Enterprise Cook-Clements Post 73 American Legion Auxiliary, helping veterans at Tuskegee Veterans Hospital with donations of toiletry items, clothing, books, craft supplies. The Auxiliary supports local veterans with clothing, shoes, coats, jackets, sweaters, food baskets, etc. It also has informative classes and literature on flag etiquette, proper flag retirement, sponsor scholarships, and Girls State Program and fundraising dinners.
Man of the yearTravis Parker
What does it mean?
“To me, it’s not just individual recognition, it’s sort of a group recognition because I’m in several different organizations and everybody chips in. That makes everything work. I’m sort of accepting this for Hand Up Enterprise, Enterprise Civitan and Sons of the American Revolution, which honored me with the nomination this year.”
Parker was nominated by the Sons of the American Revolution Wiregrass Chapter.
Where did your sense of service come from?
“I always tell people I grew up being a beggar. I was in Cub Scouts and we were always going door-to-door, getting donations for different things, you know? My parents were in scouts, they were adult leaders and they ingrained in me and brought me up the right way as far as doing that. I in Key Club and Junior Kiwanis in high school and in high school, then in various civic groups when I got here to Enterprise when I was stationed at Fort Rucker. Always enjoyed doing things for people. One of the reasons I started my own real estate company was to free up more time so I could more of that.”
A former Army Medic, Parker did a lot to honor Veterans. With his daughter and grandkids, the family placed POW/MIA tables in local businesses for Patriotic Holidays. As a charter member of the Coffee County Veterans, the group funded the placement of over 3,000 flags on the graves of Veterans for Memorial Day in over two dozen cemeteries, and expanded “Wreaths Across America” to laying 1,500 Honor Wreaths. He personally funded two “Flags For Forgotten Soldiers” suicide awareness displays of 660 flags each and worked as Volunteer Counselor in the Military Support Group.
He started the local “Operation Gratitude” which sent items and personal notes troops overseas, helped the Purple Heart Chapter in placing parking signs in front of businesses, served as American Legion District Chaplain, worked with WoodmenLife in flag donations to churches and schools, and has initiated work on Public Transportation to help retired veterans, among others.
Parker again captained the American Cancer Society “Power in Purple” and raised more than $10,000.
His primary Civic work was with Civitan. He started the local “Shop-With-a-Cop,” which, co-sponsored with Hand Up Enterprise, paired students and law enforcement officers for a full day of activities. He was “Civitan of the Year,” the group’s Enterprise President, Area Director, Alabama-West Florida District Governor-elect, National President’s Council Member, and a Charter Member of a Special Needs Civitan Club.
Showing his passion for his profession, Parker was again Wiregrass Realtors President, State Director, on State Committees, taught at New Agent Orientations, and started the First Responders Lunch.
He is active in church as a musician, usher, and greeter. He also played for the weekly Seniors Dance.
