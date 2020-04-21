The Man, Woman, and Youth of the Year are usually revealed at the annual Civic Night reception held each year by the Pilot Club of Enterprise, which has hosted the event for 65 years. This year’s event will be much different because of the stay-at-home order issued by the Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey.
In 1954, the Enterprise Pilot Club was established by a group of professional women. The proud tradition of recognizing a Woman of the Year began that same year. Two years later, the club began to recognize a Man of the Year as well. Youth of the Year was added in 2005.
Enterprise Pilots are also proud to be a part of Pilot International which began nearly 100 years ago in Macon, Georgia. Pilot Clubs endeavor to provide leadership, friendship, and service in the community.
Pictured are this year’s nominees for each category.
Woman of the Year nominees
» Peggy Contreras
The Sons of the American Revolution have nominated Peggy Contreras as the Enterprise Woman of the Year.
Contreras serves as President of the Coffee County Association of Service Agencies. She facilitate the meetings, coordinate monthly speakers and work with all area service providers to bring value added information for both the service providers and the community.
She works with other community organizations to help build and strengthen the work they are doing in the community as I feel we are better and stronger together
Contreras serves as an adult mentor with the Nonprofit Girls in Real Life Situations supporting Girls in Real Life Situations (G.I.R.L.S.). She serves as a member of a local community bible study fellowship where senior women gather to share and build each other, pray for others in shut in and those facing challenges and need to be lifted.
She attends monthly meetings of the Southeast Alabama Coalition for the Homeless (SEACH) where the focus is ending homeless and support those who are struggling.
Contreras is the President of the Young People Willing Worker (Y.P.W.W.) Auxiliary in my local church. This is an auxiliary that meets weekly with lessons that addresses spiritual wellness and help people be the example that God desires.
She serves the community by providing referral services to appropriate agencies, providing clothes, food and furniture donated to those in need. She serves as a board member of Main Street Alabama.
As a retiree with a background in law enforcement and emergency services, Contreras volunteer to speak to small groups and assist members of the community as to where to go and how to obtain required assistance.
» Fran Garza
Fran Garza is Semper Fidelis’ nominee for Woman of the Year. She grew up and travelled around in a military family who eventually settled in Fayetteville, North Carolina, where she attended public and parochial elementary schools; graduated with honors from E. E. Smith High School and Fayetteville State University with a B.A. and Masters in Education. She earned her Educational Leadership certification from Troy University in Dothan. She and her husband, Raymond, are the parents of two grown children and five grand girls, all of whom live in North Carolina.
The Garzas moved to Enterprise in 1994 when her husband was transferred to Fort Rucker from Germany. Fran, a retired educator of 39 years, is an active and energetic volunteer. She serves as President of the Delta Alpha Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma International Society; a Lector and Minister of the Eucharist at Our Lady of Loretto Catholic Church at Fort Rucker; a member of Club Yesepoch; a mentor with G.I.R.L.S.; a Coffee County Master Gardener and has volunteered as the Pronouncer of the Spelling Bee at Harrand Creek Elementary School.
Garza has served faithfully in the Dothan Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.: Co-Chair of the Heritage and Archives Committee, Organizer of the Santa for Seniors project for SARCOA, Co-Chair of the Physical and Mental Health Committee; Co-Chair of the DADG/GEMS Youth committee; and Vice President of the Chapter for two terms. She was instrumental in hosting the statewide Delta GEMS/Delta Academy convention. She has received several honors for her service: Delta Dear of the Year; the Phyllis Walch Community Service award (Zonta Club); and Volunteer of the Quarter on Fort Rucker. Fran states that Community Service is her way of honoring God by enriching the lives of others.
» Donna Kaye Skelton
Enterprise Civitan Club has nominated Donna Kaye Skelton as the Enterprise Woman of the Year.
Growing up in the small Indiana town of Lynnville, Skelton learned to check on all of her neighbors at a young age and to be a helper if possible. She graduated as Valedictorian of Lynnville High School and received the Betty Crocker Homemaking Award.
She married her childhood sweetheart, Harold Skelton, and moved on as an Army wife for 22 years. Harold went through helicopter training at Fort Wolters, Texas, and then on to Fort Rucker. This brought them to their first tour in the Wiregrass area, making new friendships that have lasted a lifetime. It was off to Vietnam after graduation from flight school. The start of a new experience of being a single mom alone with two rambunctious boys and not knowing what was ahead of us.
Skelton joined groups such as Army Community Services, Officer’s Wives Club, Thrift Shop and Red Cross. She was awarded Volunteer of the Month at the Thrift Shop and Yard of the Month from the Post at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. “My hand always goes up when asked ‘Who will volunteer?,’” she said.
She called retirement “time for more volunteering.” Both her and her husband joined Enterprise Civitan Club helping with selling Vidalia onions, Claxton fruit cakes and Priester’s Pecans for fundraisers. “We help with the annual picnic and Christmas party, setting up the menus, decorations and door prizes, play Bingo monthly with residents at Wynnwood retirement home,” she said. “We buy, wrap and present Christmas gifts to the members of the Adult Day Care Center in Enterprise and help serve refreshments. Attend Adult Boy Scout Troop Christmas Dinner at the Vivian B Adams School in Ozark with donations to the troop.”
Skelton is a charter member of the Enterprise Cook-Clements Post 73 American Legion Auxiliary, helping veterans at Tuskegee Veterans Hospital with donations of toiletry items, clothing, books, craft supplies. The Auxiliary supports local veterans with clothing, shoes, coats, jackets, sweaters, food baskets, etc. It also has informative classes and literature on flag etiquette, proper flag retirement, sponsor scholarships, and Girls State Program and fundraising dinners.
Man of the Year nominees
» Warren Bowron
The OSCAR Club is has nominated Warren Bowron for Enterprise Man of the Year. He exemplifies service above volunteering with the Lions Club, honoring veterans by serving with Wounded Warrior projects, coaching and traveling with Special Olympians and giving leadership to Alabama high school youth in sports. He is a humble hero to children, youth and adults as his days, weeks and months are filled with volunteer service.
Bowron has lived in Enterprise since 1972, previously serving as the Director of Programs for Enterprise Parks and Recreation before retiring in 2016.
Bowron has given selfless service to the Lions Club for more than 30 years. In 2019 he served as 1st Vice President, attending weekly meetings and working with fundraising. He served at the twice annual pancake breakfasts, Lions Sight and eye screenings for local school children. He worked with fellow Lions to complete a Wounded Warriors handicap accessible cabin at Lake Tholocco and a handicap accessible dock that will be dedicated in 2020.
Bowron is a member of the Church of the Epiphany, serving and worshipping there for more than 47 years. He volunteers as an advisor and leader with the Alabama High School Athletic Association. One of his greatest gifts of time is mentoring and coaching with Special Olympics. Throughout the year you can find him bowling with a local group, making plans for area tournaments, serving as a referee or coach and traveling to state and national tournaments. He even had the honor of working with participants as they prepared for international games.
Bowron manages his time around Enterprise, sharing his leadership and knowledge of sports.
1 Peter 4:10 states “As each has received a gift, use it to serve one another, as good stewards of God’s varied grace.” Bowron lives out this scripture and the OSCAR Club finds him worthy of the honor of Enterprise Man of the Year honor.
» Rodrick Caldwell
Rodrick Caldwell lives his life everyday by the scripture 1 Peter 5:10: “But the God of all grace, who hath called us unto his eternal glory by Christ Jesus, after that ye have suffered a while, make you perfect, stablish, strengthen, settle you.”
The Semper Fidelis Man of the year Nominee is Caldwell. Caldwell selflessly exemplifies fixed dedication to meeting the needs of the youth in this community. The impact he has on his profession and the countless leadership endeavors in the church and community are clear reflections of servant leadership and fulfillment of the “essence of life.”
Caldwell is the coordinator of the “Fatherhood Program” of Coffee County. He serves to encourage fathers to pay child support and to help meet the needs of their children. He also helps fathers develop a desire to work and begin the process of acquiring a job to help support their families, as well as, meet personal needs of their own.
He is committed to the Children’s Policy Council of Coffee County, where he serves as chairman to help develop plans with the state of Alabama and members of our community. He helps to plan and organize monthly meetings and arrange for speakers to come in and present on different topics to help improve the lives of our children.
As a member of the Enterprise City School Board of Education, he contributes his unique talents while collaborating and working as a team with other board members. He helps to set the vision and goals for the district, adopt policies that give the district direction to set priorities and achieve its goals, hire and evaluate the superintendent, and oversee the annual budget.
» Harold Skelton
The Enterprise Civitan Club has nominated Harold R. Skelton as Enterprise Man of the Year.
Skelton was born in a small Indiana town of Lynnville, where he attended elementary and high school. He played varsity baseball and basketball.
Skelton entered the United States Army after high school graduation. He became an operation room technician and was stationed at Valley Forge General Hospital in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania. There, he married his high school sweetheart, Donna Jones Skelton. The Skeltons were transferred to Germany where he was stationed at Landstuhl General Hospital. He applied for Army Fight School and was accepted. After completing Fight School, he served two tours in Vietnam. One tour was flying UH-1 (HUEY) helicopters and the second tour was flying CH47 (Chinook) helicopters. He was awarded 3 Distinguished Flying Crosses, Bronze Star, 46 Air Medals. He had various military assignment, one of which was Hawaii. There he attended Chaminade University. After retirement he moved to Enterprise and worked for the Aviation Contractor, teaching helicopter instrument flying for 5 years. He then flew for the Department of Energy Contractor in Las Vegas for 9 years and Andrews Air Force Base for 4 years. He then returned to Enterprise and retired from Flight Safety International.
Skelton belongs to Enterprise Civitan Club, American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Vietnam Veterans of American, Warrant Officers Association, Vietnam Helicopter Pilot Association, as well as the Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite, Alabama Alcazar Shrine Club and the Grace Place Church.
Skelton maintains the candy boxes sponsored by the local Civitan Club and International Civitan Club. The profit supports the Children’s Research Center at UAB. He provides help with The Enterprise Civitan Club fundraising programs such as selling Vidalia Onions, Priester’s Pecans, and Claxton Fruit Cakes. He assists with the annual Civitan Club rummage sale. He served as Alabama West Florida Civitan Director for 2 years. He is the fundraising chairman for the Cook-Clement American Legion Post 73 and has raised several thousand dollars for the Post operating funds. He served 3 years as Commander of the Cook-Clements American Legion Post 73, District 35 Commander for 1 year. Skelton supports the Coffee County Arts Alliance.
The Skeltons have two grown children: Tracey Steven Skelton, United States Air Force Colonel Retired, and Troy Wayne Skelton, General Manager Conrad Shipyards and Shipbuilding, and 5 grandchildren.
» Travis Parker
“Just ask Travis…” has been a popular local saying due to his seeming to be everywhere, so the Sons of the American Revolution Wiregrass Chapter has nominated Travis Parker for Man of the Year.
A former Army Medic, Parker did a lot to honor Veterans. With his daughter and grandkids, the family placed POW/MIA tables in local businesses for Patriotic Holidays. As a charter member of the Coffee County Veterans, the group funded the placement of over 3,000 flags on the graves of Veterans for Memorial Day in over two dozen cemeteries, and expanded “Wreaths Across America” to laying 1,500 Honor Wreaths. He personally funded two “Flags For Forgotten Soldiers” suicide awareness displays of 660 flags each and worked as Volunteer Counselor in the Military Support Group.
He started the local “Operation Gratitude” which sent items and personal notes troops overseas, helped the Purple Heart Chapter in placing parking signs in front of businesses, served as American Legion District Chaplain, worked with WoodmenLife in flag donations to churches and schools, and has initiated work on Public Transportation to help retired veterans, among others.
Parker again captained the American Cancer Society “Power in Purple” and raised more than $10,000.
His primary Civic work was with Civitan. He started the local “Shop-With-a-Cop,” which, co-sponsored with Hand Up Enterprise, paired students and law enforcement officers for a full day of activities. He was “Civitan of the Year,” the group’s Enterprise President, Area Director, Alabama-West Florida District Governor-elect, National President’s Council Member, and a Charter Member of a Special Needs Civitan Club.
Showing his passion for his profession, Parker was again Wiregrass Realtors President, State Director, on State Committees, taught at New Agent Orientations, and started the First Responders Lunch.
He is active in church as a musician, usher, and greeter. He also played for the weekly Seniors Dance.
Youth of the Year nominees
» Victoria Coté
Victoria Coté is the Anchor Club’s nominee for Youth of the Year. She is the daughter of Craig and Maria Coté and is currently a senior at Enterprise High School.
Coté serves as President and is former Junior Representative for Anchor Club. She has embraced the Anchor Club Motto “Do More, Care More, Be More” throughout her high school experience by participating in numerous Anchor Club activities such as birthday cookies for teachers, the Christmas Tour of Homes, Freshmen Orientation, preparing teachers’ classrooms for the school year, collecting materials for the spring craft, and her personal favorite, Banana Bingo at the Enterprise Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Coté takes Advanced Placement courses and maintains a 4.30 grade point average. She has attended the Lions’ Leadership Forum as a delegate for Enterprise High School for the past two years. Along with the Anchor Club, she is a member of the French Club, National Honor Society, English Team, French Honor Society, Prom Committee, Psychology Club, American Legion Auxiliary, charter member of the All Around the World Club. Coté also serves as a Wildcat Representative.
Coté is an Ambassador Girl Scout. A dedicated Girl Scout since kindergarten, Coté has performed many community service activities. She was given an opportunity to mentor a Brownie Girl Scout troop and has earned the Girl Scout V.I.T (Volunteer-In-Training), Ambassador Community Service Bar, Girl Scout Service to Girl Scouting award and The Gold Torch award.
She attends St. Luke Methodist Church. Last summer she was a counselor for Winshape Camp and helped lead a small group of children through daily worship activities and crafts.
Coté plans to attend Troy University in the fall, where she will be majoring in secondary education to become a high school English teacher.
» Danielle Holley
The OSCAR Club of Enterprise’s nominee for Youth of the Year is pleased to announce that Danielle Madison Holley is our Youth of the Year Nominee. We stand amazed at the devotion, determination, and commitment that she displayed and continues to display.
Holley is the daughter of Joey and Phyllis Holley. She has one brother, Eli. Danielle is currently a senior at Enterprise High School. She is an Honor Senior, who holds leadership positions in several organizations while maintaining a weighted GPA of 4.22 and ranked 40 out of 502 students.
She is a member of the Lady Cats Softball team, the National Honor Society, the National Technical Honor Society, and the Future Teachers of Alabama. She is an active member of the College Avenue Church of Christ in Enterprise, where she is admired by many for her devotion and willingness to help and influence others. She can be seen volunteering in the nursery, helping with Vacation Bible School, filling in for teachers with the toddler classes, helping with Communion prep, and picking up and taking home youth who would like to attend church and youth services.
Holley also worked with the relief victims of Hurricane Michael and traveled to Honduras with the (BECA) Bilingual Education for Central America Program. During the summer, she volunteered at Wiregrass Christian Youth Camp for two weeks to counsel junior high and fifth and six grade campers. Danielle is a member of Jr Pi Girls’ Club, where she has dedicated time to donating supplies to the Coffee Cats Cafe’ and shopping for Christmas gifts for less fortunate children in our community.
She has also volunteered at the Coffee-Dale Special Olympics, the Accelerated Reader Fall Festival at Hillcrest Elementary, the Wiregrass Christian Academy Fall Festival, and the Enterprise Early Education Center Trike-A-Thon. She was also nominated for the Bryant-Jordan Achievement Award by the EHS faculty. Holley is a young adult that values her family, her faith, and her community in a way that is truly undeniable.
» Grace Long
The Literary Club is proud to nominate Grace Long for Youth of the Year. Grace has lived in Enterprise since she was five years old. She believes Enterprise is the best small town to grow up in because everyone knows everyone, so you are surrounded by people who love and care for each other.
Long has spent the last four years at Enterprise High School, and sadly will not be able to walk down the halls of my high school anymore due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. However, during those four years she claims to have made the best memories, the best friends, and have had amazing teachers along the way. Some of her best friends were made from being on the Big Blue Marching Band’s Dance line.
Being on the dance line has taught Long discipline, time management, and leadership skills. Also, the dance line members participated in many activities around the community. They sent stuffed animals to the police department for the kids and also donated toiletries to the House of Ruth.
In 11th grade, Long was inducted into the National Honor Society which required students to have a certain amount of service hours. To get those service hours she volunteered for Special Olympics, was a camp leader at Camp Invention. She even got to scare people in the College Street Haunted House in October.
Being a part of Enterprise has given Long many opportunities and memories that she will cherish forever. She says, “I will be thankful always for this community.” » Ashley Sinclair-Curtis
Ashley Sinclair-Curtis has been very involved in her school and community over the past year.
She has had the opportunity to serve her school by taking part in the Student Government Association, Student 2 Student, Family Career and Community Leaders of America, National Honor Society, and by serving as the Enterprise High Volleyball manager. These organizations have allowed her the opportunity to fundraise for her school, assist new students, cater to older citizens of the community, and bring joy to children in the community as well.
Sinclair-Curtis has had the opportunity to serve her community by being a member of the ASTRA girls club and taking part in community service projects such as Stuff the Bus. She has also volunteered at the Coffee County Family Services Center and serves on the Hillcrest Baptist Church camera crew.
Being named the Distinguished Young Woman of Coffee County has allowed Sinclair-Curtis the opportunity to speak to many local organizations the message of “Be Your Best Self.”
She has also had numerous achievements in the past year to include being named the DAR Good Citizen Award recipient for Enterprise High School and being named the 7A Region 2 Bryant-Jordan Scholar Athlete.
» Abbrionna Thomas
The Semper Fidelis Club is delighted to submit Abbrionna Thomas as its nominee for Youth of the Year. The club members are proud of the accomplishments that Thomas has made, impressed by her leadership, and humbled by her selflessness. She has not let her youthfulness inhibit her from accomplishing great things. She has set an example for her peers in speech, conduct, love, faith, and purity.
Thomas is the daughter of Anthony and Cheareice Thomas. She is one of seven children and is currently a senior attending Enterprise High School. As she entered into her freshman year of high school, she was adamant that she would become an English teacher or professor. However, while progressing through the years and taking advantage of the classes available to her, she developed an interest in the medical field. The first medical class that she enrolled in was Orientation to Health Science, and it was there that she realized her true passion for athletic training.
Thomas decided to get involved in clubs that would help her broaden her interest. She became active in HOSA (Health Occupation Students of America), where she competed at state level in the sports medicine division, and ATSA (Athletic Trainer Student Aid), where she is able to be exposed to the life and duties of real athletic trainers as far as wound care and injury prevention went.
Thomas is also involved in leadership building clubs such as Junior Civitan, Student to Student, Interact Club, and National Honor Society. Furthermore, she was given the option to utilize the work study program at her school this semester, and she took that chance to work at Lyster Army Health Clinic as a volunteer for American Red Cross. This opportunity provides her with a firsthand look at how physical therapists and physical therapy assistants work from day to day.
The named clubs and organizations are what have helped improve Thomas’ character and ability to adapt to different work places and diverse people. Her current goal is to be an athletic trainer at collegiate level, but one day she hopes to be so experienced and good at the craft that she has the opportunity to be an athletic trainer or physical therapist in the NFL.
Following high school, Thomas will be attending Enterprise State Community College with plans to graduate with an associate’s degree. From there, she intends to transfer to the University of Georgia where she will take advantage of their athletic training program and pursue her career.
» Tylor Wardrobe
The Enterprise Civitan Club nominates Tylor Wardrobe as candidate for Enterprise Youth of The Year.
Wardrobe is an Enterprise Homeschool student in his senior year. He is the son of Kevin and Marie Wardrobe, and his sister is Cailyn Wardrobe, all of Enterprise.
Wardrobe served as Vice President and Service Projects Chairman before becoming the President of the Wiregrass Homeschool Junior Civitan. He leads monthly meetings and maintains a very active and supportive club of 13 members. As President he has lead the Club in all local, district, and international projects, as well as attending all district and international meetings and/or conventions. The club supports volunteer community efforts throughout Enterprise, the Wiregrass area and the state of Alabama.
Wardrobe served 75 hours in volunteer service, outside of monthly membership meetings, to Enterprise organizations through the Wiregrass Junior Homeschool Civitan and Boy Scouts. His community service contributions in 2019 include Flags for Forgotten Soldiers, Cookies with Characters, Juvenile Diabetes Foundation Research, Safety Fair, Hydrocephalus Walk, Red Cross Blood Drive, Special Olympics, WEPS, Night To Shine, Wreaths Across Americas, and Annie’s Outreach Run.
Wardrobe and the very active members of the Wiregrass Homeschool Jr. Civitan also volunteer many hours supporting the Senior Enterprise Civitan Club with Rummage Sales and community projects.
Wardrobe is a member of the Boy Scouts of America and received his Eagle Scout Rank in 2019. As his Eagle Scout project he coordinated the raising of funds and the building, along with the assistance of fellow scouts, of the courtside benches at the Wiregrass Christian Academy.
Wardrobe is a hardworking student and an avid piano player. He is a member of Conley’s Keichu-Do of Enterprise and has participated in tournaments in Georgia, Florida and Alabama.
He attends HighPointe Christian Church of Enterprise. After high school he plans to continue studying martial arts with plans to open his own academy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.