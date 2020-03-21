Dear Editor,
Once again, the merchants and our neighbors doing business in the Wiregrass have demonstrated their support and generosity through donations to the Luncheon Pilot Club’s annual fund raiser, Radio Day. We certainly appreciate this support. All funds raised will be used to fun local area service projects.
Project Lifesaver, where we partner with the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department, is a special project. We purchase locator bracelets to be placed on individuals who have a tendency to wander. We also purchase the tracking equipment required to correspond with the bracelets. The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department, under the Project Lifesaver direction of Deputy Tom Iten, completes the physical visit with the patient and their caregivers.
Other projects we are proud to support and participate in include the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, Habitat for Humanity, Royal Family Kids’ camp, Wiregrass Wounded Veterans, Special Olympics, Traumatic Brain Injury Camps, Relay for Life, Banana Bingo at the nursing home, and a special needs Christmas Party cosponsored by the Rotary Club. Also, the Luncheon Pilot Club would like to express our sincere appreciation to Radio Station WVVL, which allowed us to use that facility to broadcast our sponsored ads on the air. A special thanks to our DJ, Eddie Phillips.
Thanks again, merchants and WWL tot, for your support of our annual fund fundraiser.
Sharon Hunt,
Radio Day Chair Welch, Fundraising Director
