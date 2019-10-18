Pinedale Elementary School
2019-2020
First Nine Weeks
A Honor roll
Second grade: Ariyana Brielle Adams , Nolan McKay Bracewell, Mason David Brown, Everett Andrew Calhoun, Clay Daniel Decker, Halen Starr Garcia, Rheagyn Alyssa Marie Golay, Ryleigh Brooke Marler, Sadie Lynn Alexandra McKinstry, Tindol Sanford Mitchell, Alan Samuel Montoya, Lavinia Marie Moultry, Alexander Scott Nikes, Makayla Hess Patton, Carter Dimas Payan, Dahlia Julianna Ramirez, Myers Rileigh, Elizabeth Scarlett, Easton Phillip Waid, Braelyn Alivia Wentworth, Maria Lynn Wever, Ella Grace White and Taylor Haven Wonacott.
Third grade: Lainey Grace Alford, Davion Isaiah Bell, Deanna Michelle Dixon, Cheyenne Sydney Hereford, David Johnathan Hicks, Carter Xane Johnson, Dakota Reese Kelley, Leilani Helena Kluthe, Averi Ann Moore, Zayne Kaleb Murphy, Lydia Marie Plant, Kelton Presley Ray, Easton Bradley Thornton and Josue Manuel Trujillo.
Fourth grade: Jordyn Grace Baughman-Farrington, Aniyah Zarie Hill, Addison Michelle James, Claire Maribel Jones, Avery Elise Quincey, Ansley N Reeves, Gabriel Lucas Swartz, Blaire Elizabeth Wade and Reagan Nichole Wade.
Fifth grade: Cole Marshall Adams, Raven Lillie Brown, Isabelle Nicole Nikes and Khloe Rae Patterson.
Sixth grade: Noah Trooper Ball, Hunter Scott Brouillard, Megan Olivia Dunn, Sophia Lyn Ezell, Charles Nathor Hicks, Hayden Danae Howell, Hana Elese Hutchison, Addison Claire Jones, Leeanne Marie Leger, Devin Isaiah McConeghy, Ayden Clark Reid, Katherine Delaney Rymer, Sophie Dihuan Wesolek and Annabella Marie Willard.
A-B honor roll
Second grade: Kenneth Arnez William Baldwin, Kaylee Mckenzie Bell, Nolan Lee Blackman, Abby Lauren Bruce, Quincy Rashaad Cole, Gavin Christopher Cramer, Jordynn Michelle Crawford, Charlotte Kendall Crist, Yaritzell Elizbeth Cruz, Kinley Rachel Davis, Jaxton Martin DeShazo, Aiden Michael Eldreth, Conner Ray Greenwell, Lukas King Haisten, Audrey Katherine James, Mariah Antonia James, Meleigha Jamiya James, Kailor Covington, John Madison, Elizabeth Lawson, Ava Rae Layton, Tyquez Romeil Majette, Marcus Keondre Morris, Cameron Malik Oliver, Ashton Tate Parrish, Caroline Elizabeth Parrish, Lyla Belle Patterson, Adele Mae Pridgen, Mila Kayelee JoGrace Salgado, Thomas Jackson Sutley, Kollier Trawick Thomas, Vicente Valderrama, Aubrenna Claire Van Ness and Ivy Elizabeth Votava.
Third grade: Madisyn Mae Areia, Ivan Isai Avila, Kallie Anne Bruce, Lucy Dawn Cauthen, Laelah Mar Cruz, Wyatt Michael Davis, Elijah James Edgington, Bailey Delaina Edmonds, Austin Presley Green, Charli Rose Hodge, Holli Danielle Howell, Jordyn Alyssa Johnson, Trenton Harrison King, Zarmone Aniya Majette, Jasper Crockett Norwood, Ayanna Maria Ortiz, John Parker Popovich, Khloe Mosea Pouncy, Kelsey Grace Rodgers, Lauren Ruth Schutt, John Middlebrook Sherling, Bryson Adam Simms, Detrect Timothy Skinner, Hudson Gauge Thornton, Holland Ansley Thrash, Radek Hayes Votava, Teagan Marie Willard, Ellis Abbott Williams and Frank Matthew Zapata.
Fourth grade: Kamryn Chanel Adams, Isabella Nichole Adkison, Olivia Jane Archie, Omarion LaQuan Briggs, Alicia Maritza DeLeon, Caroleine Nicole Deshazo, Jerome Etheredge, Chloe Marie Ezell, Alana Shiloh Farr, Isaac Michael Isaiah Gordon, Kailyn Nicole Hudson, Mckenzie Danielle Johnson, Michael Paul Johnston, Bentleigh Caleb Kelley, Sara Analia Rose Maldonado, Blayne Wesley Moore, Rachel Caroline Motley, Atreyu Draven Narbon, Kaylie Ann Peeples, Asa Laurelle Richardson, Cooper O'Neal Robley, Madison Jean Saxon, Nora Elizabeth St Onge, Tyler Charles Tanner, Makenzie Grace Wheeler, Larissa Elise White and Eli Douglas Wiggins.
Fifth grade: Reagan Jay Mabrey Bennett, Nathaniel Young Blackman, Khloe Lynn Bryant, Zandra Isabel Cano Calixto, Jaxon David Dean, Ashley Itzel Jacinto Lopez, Abagail Faith Joreski, Kaylee Nicole Kallendorf, Edward Lloyd Lefkowitz, Michael Colt Mercer, Rayonna KaLayah Moore, Madilyn Grace Munger, Connor Riley Perkins, Brooke Leeann Qualls, Anastasia Janae Reynolds, Christian Jordain Reynolds, Jordan Steele Schwegler, Braxton Lee Wilson Strickland, Peyton Briley Walters, Riley Zane Westmoreland, Trenton Gene White and Danil J Williams.
Sixth grade: Jackson Bryant Bell, Anderson Griffin Blount, Allie Ruth Bond, Reed James Brewer, Caven Tyler Burdick, Eric Jomar Carradero Lopez, Sophia Dawn Cauthen, Nicholas Tyree Chatmon, Landon Wayne Creech, Samuel Amari Dyck, Andrew David Elmore, Alaijah Alarcon Flowers, Edmond John Flynn, Shaniyah Naomi Green, Aland Hernandez Azamar, Tyler Ashton Hickman, Juliana Marie Infante, Timothy Richard Jansen, Ezequiel Gaspar Juan, Dylan Michael Lorraine, Tyler Matthew McGuffey, Abel Yadriel Nunez Montalvo, Spencer William Pease, Ayden Ryan Perkins, Whitney Grace Rogers, Megan Emily Sewell, Christopher Landon Smith, Sydney Nyssa Smith, Hailey Marie Spivey, Jaydon De'Shawn Stiffler, Tameka Ann Styron, Mary Emma Tanner, Maximiliano Resendiz Tavera, Aubree Lynn Warren and Isaiah Samuel Lavelle Williams.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.