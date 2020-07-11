Enterprise Aces starting pitcher Logan Fleming hurt himself with early control problems on Friday.
But he helped himself with the game’s biggest hit — a three-run double in a five-run third inning — that led to Enterprise’s 6-2 victory over Ozark in Game 1 of the Dixie Pre-Majors state championship series.
Ozark won Game 2 on Saturday morning 2-1.
In the deciding Game 3 Saturday afternoon, Enterprise’s bats got hot and Jack Williams earned the win in the Aces’ 12-2 win in five innings. Enterprise advances to the Dixie Pre-Majors World Series July 24-28 in Guntersville.
“I knew they were going to respond. That Game 2 was crazy, but they ran out of pitching,” head coach Eddie Morris said.
Asked who led the team in the deciding third game, Morris replied, “It was everybody.”
Enterprise scored four runs in the second and eight more in the fourth in Game 3.
John Martin Wilson had a two-run single in the second inning of Game 3. Andrew Cashin, who gave up just hits but who took the loss in Game 2, ripped a three-run double to center that broke it open.
Fleming, Cashin and Williams had huge outings on the mound in the series.
Fleming was dominant at times. He pitched five innings and threw 93 pitches. He gave up just four hits and allowed both of Ozark’s runs. He struck out six, hit a batter and walked four. However, three of those walks came in the first inning and the other was a lead-off walk to open the second.
“It takes time,” Fleming said about finding his groove. “The umpire’s strike zone was a little small, but you’ve got to adjust. I just tried to paint the inside high fastball going across those shoulders and tried to keep it on the outside of the plate — nothing they can drive.”
Ozark took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning. A strikeout and a foul pop fly were sandwiched between three walks. With two outs and the bases loaded, a wild pitch allowed Brody Walker to score from third.
Enterprise tied the game in the second, also without a hit. Tristen Bartling drew a one-out walk and went to second on a passed ball. He scored when Preston Garner struck out on a ball in the dirt, but he reached when the catcher’s throw to first base for the out bounced into right field. That allowed Bartling to score from second base.
The Aces broke the 1-1 tie in the bottom of the third. Jack Williams led off with a bloop single, Bowen Beckham reached on one of five Ozark errors and Payton Easterling walked to load the bases.
Ozark starting pitcher Nash Evans, who was nearly as dominant as Fleming, got a strikeout for the first out.
That brought up Fleming, who fell behind 1-2 in the count.
“I just tried to look something middle-away,” Fleming said. “I just hit it where it was pitched.”
He hit a hard grounder down the first-base line that squeezed between a diving Cullis Kelly and the bag. The double plated Williams, Beckham and courtesy runner Cade Peacock for a 4-1 lead.
Bartling reached on another error that brought Fleming to third base. He scored on a passed ball. Then a third error in the inning — and a second dropped fly ball in the outfield — allowed Bartling to score and it was 6-1.
Ozark kept swinging. Grant Horn singled in the fifth. He scored when Connor Thrash had a two-out single and Evans added a run-scoring double. However, a strikeout ended the inning with runners on second and third.
Fleming left after that inning. Reliever Lane Danford pitched the final two innings for the Aces.
Evans departed after his 100th pitch, with two outs in the fifth inning. He allowed just four hits. Evan Peters worked the final 1 1/3 inning for Ozark.
