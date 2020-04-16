plans photo

Due to CORVID-19 requirements, Saturday's plans for Downtown Enterprise have been changed to Virtual Spring Market at the Monument. Tammy Doerer (left), Enterprise Tourism Director, and Enterprise Main Street Program Director Cassidi Kendrick, with help from Downtown merchants and volunteers have made the live virtual-only event available on the Downtown Enterprise - home of the Boll Weevil Facebook page, starting at 11 a.m.

 RICKY ADAMS
Load comments