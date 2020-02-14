The Enterprise Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in locating a runaway juvenile.
The EPD is looking for Nicholas Sorenson, 16, of Enterprise, who was reported missing by family members Thursday at 11:30 p.m. Nicholas was last seen on Feb. 13 in the Enterprise area wearing dark jeans and a black shirt with an imprint of roses on the front.
The Enterprise Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division (CID) is investigating this missing person and asks that anyone with information on the whereabouts of this individual to contact us at (334) 347-2222, or leave an anonymous tip at www.enterprisepd.com.
