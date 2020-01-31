The Enterprise Police Department is seeking the assistance of our local and surrounding communities in identifying the individual in the picture below. This individual is a person of interest in a theft investigation. We are requesting that anyone with information regarding the identify of this individual to contact the EPD at (334) 347-2222, or leave an anonymous tip at www.enterprisepd.com.
