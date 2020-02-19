People planning to vote in the March 3 primary election will see a small change when they arrive at any of the 29 polling places in Coffee County.
Instead of the long paper voters list that has required flipping through to find the name of each registered voter, an iPad-looking device called Poll Pad is designed to speed up the check-in process.
Susan Carmichael, Chief Clerk Enterprise Division of the Coffee County Probate Court, said that entire county-wide voter list is loaded on each Poll Pad. A simple scan of a voter’s driver’s license will bring up that registered voter’s information.
From there, the voter can ask for the specific party’s ballot — Republican or Democrat since it’s a primary — and vote as they always do.
“This is not going to replace anything to do with voting on paper. We’re still going to do that,” Carmichael said. “We’ll still be voting on paper ballot. We’ll still be putting it in the ballot machine. This is just the check-in process. This is the only thing they’ll see a change in.”
She said the process not only will save time, but it’s designed to be more efficient.
Each pad knows at which polling station it is located and will help direct voters who show up at the wrong location of where they need to go to vote.
“For instance, at the YMCA, we’ll have three pads at the Y. Each pad will know it is at the Y and the people who should be voting at the Y,” Carmichael said. “If you pull up a person and they’ve gone to the wrong voting place, it will tell you. If you tap it again, that brings up the correct polling place.”
It will also detect if a voter has already voted — either earlier in the day or absentee.
While an Alabama driver’s license is the most common form of ID presented, the device also allows for poll workers to look up voters manually, if necessary.
“We have a lot of active duty military here. If somebody doesn’t have a driver’s license, we have the ability to look them up manually. We can pull their name and hit search and it comes up,” Carmichael said.
“We’ve got multiple ways to look it up. Say a voter’s name is Thomas Jefferson and a bunch of Thomas Jeffersons pop up. With the date of birth and so forth you can find the proper one.”
Poll Pads in Alabama have experienced considerable growth. In the 2016 election, 25 counties were using them.
Secretary of State John Merrill said wait times on election day were sharply reduced — as much as 60% to 75% in spots.
“In Mobile County, they processed more than 650 individuals in one hour,” Merrill said. “We believe it’s something that will revolutionize the election process in the future.”
Merrill said in Jackson County it took voters an average of 27 seconds each to use the electronic voting books.
The Coffee County Commission authorized the purchase of the new poll pads, but not before soliciting feedback from poll workers.
“They let them voice their opinion and really listened,” Carmichael said. “I think they got positive feedback from the workers that are on the table, at the polling place, how they felt about it.
“We talked to several counties that had it in 2016. Their feedback was pretty positive, too. The poll workers liked it, the voters liked it, the election staff liked it. It’s more efficient.”
Carmichael said training has taken place over the past two weeks.
“The poll workers have all been very positive,” she said. “Just about everyone has gone through the training. It’s gone well. Everybody has been pretty open and accepting of it.”
The new poll pad can be a time saver after the election, too.
“On the paper list, once we’re through with it on election day, that’s turned over to the board of registrars and they manually have to go through and take a record of everybody who voted in, say, a primary, and have to mark everybody who voted Democrat, everybody who voted Republican, all manually,” Carmichael said.
“All of that (data) will be in this pad. Just download it and it goes into the voter system. It’s going to be easier and more efficient on their end, too.”
The county’s biggest polling place is the YMCA in Enterprise. Three poll pads will be used at that location.
“We’ll have multiple pads at the busiest places,” Carmichael said. “The system is a little costly, but the state reimburses us for a portion of the cost.”
