On the Shelves
The following are popular new releases available at the Enterprise Public Library:
Buster Benson, Why Are We Yelling? (NF)
Susannah Cahalan, The Great Pretender (NF)
Kassandra Montag, After the Flood (F)
James Patterson, Criss Cross (LP)
Samantha Power, The Education of an Idealist (B)
Shannon Pufahl, On Swift Horses (F)
Dovey Johnson Roundtree, Mighty Justice (B)
Danielle Steel, Spy (LP)
Jacqueline Woodson, Red at The Bone (F)
Andrew Yang, The War on Normal People (NF)
Bernard Cornwell, Sword of Kings (LP)
Danielle Steel, Spy (CD)
Kay Chandler, A Girl Called Alabama (F)
Kay Chandler, Plow Hand (F)
Mary Johns Wilson, 100 Things to Do in Alabama Before You Die (NF)
David Baldacci, A Minute to Midnight (LP)
Leigh Bardugo, Ninth House (F)
Me Elton John (B)
If you have a current membership card and would like to reserve any of these books, call the Enterprise Public Library at 347-2636, or request your PIN number from the staff at the library’s circulation desk. You can also reserve library items through the website’s catalog at www.enterpriselibrary.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.