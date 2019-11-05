Clive Cussler, Final Option (CD)
Sophie Kinsella, Christmas Shopaholic (F)
John Le Carre, Agent Running in the Field (F)
Chanel Miller, Know My Name (B)
Cathleen Schine, The Grammarians (F)
Danielle Steel, Child’s Play (CD)
Stuart Woods, Stealth (CD)
Nancy Alexander, Make Your Own Wreaths (NF)
Julie Andrews, Home Work (B)
Adrienne Brodeur, Wild Game (B)
Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton, The Book of Gutsy Women (NF)
Michael Connelly, The Night Fire (F)
John Connolly, A Book of Bones (F)
Larry Correia, Monster Hunter Guardian (F)
Deborah Crombie, A Bitter Feast (F)
Nelson DeMille & Alex DeMille, The Deserter (F)
Victoria Duerstock, Heart & Home for Christmas (NF)
Nicci French, The Lying Room (F)
Elin Hilderbrand, What Happens in Paradise (F)
Attica Locke, Heaven, My Home (F)
Susan Mallery, Meant to be Yours (F)
Edmund Morris, Edison (B)
James Patterson & Maxine Paetro, The 19th Christmas (F)
Lara Prescott, The Secrets We Kept (F)
Mike Rowe, The Way I Heard It (NF)
Bill O’Reilly, The United States of Trump (B)
Nancy Thayer, Let It Snow (F)
Walton Young, Kingsman of the Gun (F)
