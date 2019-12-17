Ace Atkins, Robert B. Parker’s Angel Eyes (LP)
Robin Cook, Genesis (LP)
Julie Klassen, The Bridge to Belle Island (F)
Nora Roberts, The Rise of Magicks (LP)
M.C. Beaton, Beating About the Bush (F)
Robin Cook, Genesis (F)
James Patterson, Criss Cross (CD)
Eric Flint, Council of Fire (F)
