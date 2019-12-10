If you have a current membership card and would like to reserve any of these books, call the Enterprise Public Library at 347-2636, or request your PIN number from the staff at the library’s circulation desk. You can also reserve library items through the website’s catalog at www.enterpriselibrary.org.
(RG-Regular Print/LP-Large Print/CD-Book on Tape/E-Electronic book/F-Fiction/NF-Non-fiction)
M.C. Beaton, Beating About the Bush (F)
Robin Cook, Genesis (F)
James Patterson, Criss Cross (CD)
Eric Flint, Council of Fire (F)
Mitch Albom, Finding Chika (NF)
Anonymous, A Warning (B)
Elizabeth Berg, The Confession Club (F)
Lonnie G. Bunch, A Fool’s Errand (NF)
Tara Isabella Burton, Social Creature (F)
Lee Child, Blue Moon (LP)
Judy Christie, Before and After (NF)
Peter Colt, The Off-Islander (F)
Janet Evanovich, Twisted Twenty-Six (LP)
Jessica Fletcher, A Time for Murder (F)
Alan Furst, Under Occupation (F)
Alan Hlad, The Long Flight Home (F)
Ariel Lawhon, I Was Anastasia (F)
Leslie Meier, Invitation Only Murder (F)
Nora Roberts, The Rise of Magicks (F)
Russell Rowland, Cold Country (F)
W. C. Ryan, A House of Ghosts (F)
James Sallis, Sarah Jane (F)
Margaret Wilkerson Sexton, The Revisioners (F)
Danielle Steel, Spy (F)
Neil DeGrasse Tyson, Letters from an Astrophysicist (NF)
Ali Wong, Dear Girls (B)
