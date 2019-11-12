If you have a current membership card and would like to reserve any of these books, call the Enterprise Public Library at 347-2636, or request your PIN number from the staff at the library’s circulation desk. You can also reserve library items through the website’s catalog at www.enterpriselibrary.org.
(RG-Regular Print/LP-Large Print/CD-Book on Tape/E-Electronic book/F-Fiction/NF-Non-fiction)
Lisa Black, Let Justice Descend (F)
Lee Child, Blue Moon (F/CD)
Richard Paul Evans, Noel Street (F)
Tess Gerritsen, The Shape of Night (CD)
John Grisham, The Guardians (CD)
Brenda Jackson, Finding Home Again (F)
Susan Mallery, Meant to be Yours (CD)
Erin Morgenstern, The Starless Sea (F)
James Patterson, The 19th Christmas (CD)
John Sandford, Bloody Genius (CD)
Elizabeth Strout, Olive, Again (F)
Mary Higgins Clark, Kiss the Girls and Make Them Cry (F)
Clive Cussler, Final Option (F)
John Grisham, The Guardians (LP)
Charles Todd, A Cruel Deception (LP)
Joanne Fluke, Christmas Sweets (F)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.