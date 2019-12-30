A local effort between the Enterprise Civitan Club, Hand Up Enterprise and the Enterprise Police Department continues to help foster positive interaction between members of the community and the city’s police force.
“Shop With a Cop,” which started in summer 2018, offers area children an opportunity to partner with a police officer and engage in a variety of activities including tours, lunch, movies and, of course, shopping. On Dec. 27, five children were invited to participate.
After an introductory meeting with their police officer partners at Enterprise City Hall, the participants toured the EPD and the council chambers before meeting Enterprise Mayor Bill Cooper and traveling to various businesses around town.
Lunch was provided by Chick-fil-A, while Clark Cinemas showed the movie. Following the film, officers and their partners traveled to Bowl Weevil Lanes for some bowling and snacks before finishing everything off with a trip to Milky Moo’s.
Funds and gift cards for shopping come from donations by various merchants, businesses, churches, individuals and civic groups, according to Travis Parker of the Civitan Club and Hand Up Enterprise.
The program, according to organizers Parker alongside Civitan President Mary Parker and Hand Up Enterprise Founder Jennifer Nichols, is an opportunity to show the children that “police are people, too.”
