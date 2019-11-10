The 2019 Power in Purple fundraising campaign for the American Cancer Society had another successful year and “The Dynamic Dozen” raised over $10,000. This total will also count towards the Relay for Life totals in the spring of 2020.
Awards were given out at the annual banquet for top fundraiser, who was Judy Veasy with Wayne Farms. She was followed closely by Chad Meeks of SYNOVUS.
Amanda Scarbrough of the Enterprise Rehab Center, Dr. Sam Sawyer of Sawyer Surgical, Laura Creazo of iXL Real Estate, and Chris Rogers of Century 21 were also top fundraisers.
The first annual “Bill Voth Award for Innovative Fundraising” was presented to Laura Creazo for “Lucille, the Purple Toilet”. The late Mr. Voth was a big supporter of the Campaign over the years and had been one of the original Men in Pink when this initiative started five years ago, and was the speaker at the Banquet two years ago.
“In addition to wearing purple and raising awareness about cancer issues, these Power in Purple candidates raised funds to help the American Cancer Society save more lives from cancer,” said Kimala Marlow, Senior Community Development Manager for the American Cancer Society Relay For Life in Coffee County. “Funds raised allow the Society to be there for those touched by cancer, including those who are currently dealing with a cancer diagnosis and those who may face a diagnosis in the future.”
