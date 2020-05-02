birthday photo

Sara Marie Prescott celebrated her seventh birthday on April 30. She is the daughter of Ron and Jessica Prescott of Enterprise. She is the granddaughter of Luckey and Linda Moring of Coffee Springs, and Wayne and Sheila Prescott of Enterprise. She is the great-granddaughter of John and Mary Smith of Coffee Springs, Barbara Miles, and Gerald and Kathryn Ray, all of Enterprise. She has a brother, Ronald Wayne Prescott III, 5.
