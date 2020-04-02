In a Facebook video released on Wednesday, Enterprise High School Principal Brent Harrison updated students and parents on how the rest of the school year would work.
The school will follow the lead of many other schools and move instruction online. One group that will not have to learn online is the high school seniors who were in good standing at the end of the third nine weeks. Seniors who had a passing grade are considered as meeting the graduation requirements set by the State of Alabama and will no longer have to participate in school.
The school will be allowing those who are not in good standing the chance to meet the requirements. Teachers will be reaching out to students that fall in this category to allow them to raise their grades. Students will be given assignments online in hopes that they will help them to meet the standards for graduation.
“This is not the way we wanted to end up here. It is probably the best senior skip day I’ve ever seen in my life,” Harrison said.
Enterprise High School is still planning on holding a recognition ceremony for its seniors. Harrison hopes that it can be the graduation ceremony that is scheduled for May 21. The school is monitoring state and nationwide requirements to see when they will be having ceremonies for the seniors.
“Our goal is to try and have prom and graduation, but it all depends on how everything goes,” Harrison said.
Graduation and Prom are important parts of not only someone’s senior year but also someone’s life. Harrison also expressed this notion when he gave his condolences to the seniors,
“A lot of the seniors are upset about all the things they are going to miss,” Harrison said. “You know, you only get one senior year. It’s very sad for them and I’m so proud of everything that they have accomplished.”
