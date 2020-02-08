Enterprise High School students collectively earned the most accolades, but Sarahbeth Wagner of Providence Christian won three divisions of the Enterprise State Community College English Tournament on Friday.
Around 70 students representing eight area high schools competed in the event. Wagner won first place in the Language, American Literature and British Literature divisions.
“I definitely had fun,” said Wagner, a senior at Providence. “We came in, didn’t know what to expect. This is our first year being invited to the tournament. My whole team had a good run.”
Wagner plans to attend Samford University next year. She intends to major in international relations and minor in literature with an eye on attending law school.
If Wagner and her teammates weren’t sure what to expect, Providence Christian instructor Jamie Smith had a feeling it would be a good day for her Eagles.
“These are my finest right here,” Smith said. “They’re all well-read, just amazing students. I figured they would probably perform well.”
In addition to Enterprise and Providence, students from Pike County, Pleasant Home, New Brockton, Elba, Kinston and Zion Chapel competed in the event.
Dr. Anna Head, Chair of the English and Communications Division at ESCC, said it’s the seventh year since the tournament returned.
“Everything went well,” she said. “I was nervous on Wednesday when they closed Thursday for the weather. But I came in Thursday and we got everything ready to go. A lot of people — administrators, faculty, staff and, of course, the participants — helped make this a success. We would love to have a few more Dothan schools participate next year.”
Here are the individual award winners from Friday’s English Tournament at ESCC:
Language Division
» Honorable mention: Graciana Doster, Enterprise High; Qua Smith, Pike County; Dixie Cordle, Pleasant Home
» Third place: Tra Reynolds, Enterprise High
» Second place: Kade Brunson, New Brockton
» First place: Sarahbeth Wagner, Providence Christian
Vocabulary Division
» Honorable mention: Chloe Meadows, Zion Chapel; Alison Best, Enterprise High
» Third place: Mary Elizabeth Parker, Providence Christian
» Second place: Victoria Cote’, Enterprise High
» First place: Daphne Rivera, Enterprise High
American Literature Division
» Honorable mention: Cecily Downey, Providence Christian; Kennedy Cox, Zion Chapel
» Third place: Daphne Rivera, Enterprise High
» Second place (tie): Tra Reynolds, Enterprise High; Autumn Jones, Enterprise High
» First place: Sarahbeth Wagner, Providence Christian
British Literature Division
» Honorable mention: Lindee Kapes, Kinston; Shayne Adkinson, New Brockton; Drew Lipscomb, Providence Christian
» Third place: Brittany Wyatt, Enterprise High
» Second place: Brian Johnson, Enterprise High
» First place: Sarahbeth Wagner, Providence Christian
Essay Division
» Honorable mention: Jared Campbell, Elba
» First place: Hannah Grace Wilkerson, Pleasant Home
Speech Division
» Honorable mention: Taylor Boswell, Elba
» First place: Julianna Gingrich, Enterprise High
