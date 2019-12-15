Effective Jan. 14, 2020, the Enterprise City Schools Special Education Department will destroy Special Education records from our system for students born in 1994.
If you are the parent of a student born in 1994, or former student born in 1994, you may request these special education records by contacting:
Lauren Galimore
Special Projects Center
6500 South Boll Weevil Circle
Enterprise, Alabama 36330
Telephone: (334) 347-4287
Fax: (334) 393-7105
Please allow at least two weeks for preparation of records and be prepared to present valid photo identification for release of records.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.