Effective Jan. 14, 2020, the Enterprise City Schools Special Education Department will destroy Special Education records from our system for students born in 1994.

If you are the parent of a student born in 1994, or former student born in 1994, you may request these special education records by contacting:

Lauren Galimore

Special Projects Center

6500 South Boll Weevil Circle

Enterprise, Alabama 36330

Telephone: (334) 347-4287

Fax: (334) 393-7105

Please allow at least two weeks for preparation of records and be prepared to present valid photo identification for release of records.

