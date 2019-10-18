Pumpkin Day activities delayed, but still on for Saturday

Get your painting clothes on because Pumpkin Day is going to happen at the Enterprise Farmers Market Saturday.
“It will be a few hours delayed, but we are still going to enjoy our traditional day of pumpkin painting with the children,” said Market Manager Kay Kirkland.
The Market normally opens at 7 a.m., but tomorrow, the Market will open at 10 a.m. with produce and arts and crafts vendors ready to sell the seasonal fruits, vegetables, homemade baked goods, salsas and jellies, and unique hand-made crafts.
“According to the best weather forecast we could find today, we think the biggest chance of heavy rain will likely be somewhere between 6 and 8 a.m. By 10 a.m., we hope to have clearing skies and that everyone will be able to come and have a great time at the Market.”
Pumpkin painting will be done inside the Market meeting room, so light showers or overcast skies will not be a problem for the youngsters who want to come and decorate their first pumpkin of the season, Kirkland said.
Prizes will be awarded in four age categories in the pumpkin painting contest, which will be judged at 1 p.m.
For those who want to test their carving skills, a carving contest will be judged at 12:45 p.m. Just bring your already-carved pumpkin to the Market and register it before 12:30 p.m.
Cash prizes are being sponsored for both contests by Alabama Ag Credit, Enterprise Branch.
Several vendors will have pumpkins for sale, along with
boiled peanuts, tomatoes, peppers, zucchini, apples, eggs, Mississippi sweet potatoes, squash, turnips, mustard, plums, onions, herbs and other fruits and vegetables.
“Our bakers at the market always have a nice variety of tasty treats, from homemade lollipops to brownies, cookies and cakes, and of course, all flavors of jellies, jams, relishes and salsas,” Kirkland said. “Arts and crafts vendors will have some beautiful handmade items, including lovely and sweet-smelling soap.”
Panera Bread will be on hand tomorrow for those who want to take a lunch break during the activities, and Enterprise Tourism Director Tammy Doerer will have a table set up to inform everyone about the upcoming city celebration of the Boll Weevil Monument’s 100th anniversary.
“We are going to have a wonderful time at the market despite the possibility of rain,” Kirkland said. “We are sorry for any inconvenience the delay from 7 to 10 a.m. may cause, but city leaders made the decision in the interest of safety and convenience for vendors and customers.”
