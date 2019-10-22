Pumpkin Day fun at Farmers Market

The Enterprise Farmers Market hosted its fourth annual Pumpkin Day Saturday morning, welcoming guests across the community to come out and join in the fun. One of the most popular activities was the pumpkin painting contest for kids from ages 5 and under through age 18. Pictured are (from left) 5-year-old Brynlee Thiel and Jason Davis, 4.
