All six rain gauges in Coffee County had less rainfall totals in 2019 than the previous year, including several without significantly less amounts.
The biggest difference from 2018 to 2019 was the Lowry Mill gauge (Whitewater Creek), which went from 62.8 to 32.20.
New Brockton was the closest, dropping from just 46.80 in 2018 to 43.04 in 2019. That gauge is at the Coffee County Farm Center just off Highway 84.
Elba — Pea River gauge on Highway 84 East — dropped from 47.88 to 40.82 inches.
Enterprise, which has a gauge at 137 Lister Drive, dropped from 61.00 to 51.04.
The gauges at Big Creek (Highway 87 North) and Folsom Bridge (Pea River on Highway 167 North) also had big drops in rainfall. Big Creek dropped from 62.88 inches in 2018 to 38.28 in 2019. Folsom Bridge (Highway 167 North) dropped from 52.04 inches to 34.12.
The rainfall totals are collected by the Choctawhachee, Pea and Yellow Rivers Watershed Management Authority.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.