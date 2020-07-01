The Enterprise rain gauge had 5.28 inches of rain for June, the most in Coffee County by plenty according to the Choctawhatchee, Pea and Yellow Rivers Watershed Management Authority.
The Folsom Bridge gauge still leads the county for total amount of rainfall in 2020 with 29.65 inches.
The June 2020 totals are as follows:
» Enterprise: 5.28
» Folsom Bridge: 4.57
» New Brockton: 4.04
» Big Creek: 3.40
» Lowry Mill: 2.56
» Elba: 1.72
The 2020 totals are as follows:
» Folsom Bridge: 29.75
» Enterprise: 27.08
» New Brockton: 26.60
» Big Creek: 26.48
» Lowry Mill: 25.92
» Elba: 24.12
