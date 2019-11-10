Randall Boston Black celebrated his first birthday on Nov. 4, 2019.
He is the son of Randall and Julia Black of Cumming, Georgia.
His grandparents are Randy and Gwen Black, of Enterprise; Tommie Black and Patty Compton of Athens, Georgia, and Mauricio and Elza Ferreira of Indaiatuba, Brazil.
His great-grandparents are Regina Harper of Enterprise, Travis and Francis Burgens of Ramer, Gene Cook of Montgomery, Leila Ferreira of Indaiatuba, Brazil, and Yara Lima of Pirassununga, Brazil.
Randall has a sister Leila, 3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.