Coffee County’s COVID-19 cases are still going up, but the rate of positive tests has slowed in the past week.
James Brown, Coffee County’s EMA Director, said he is “encouraged” by the recent trend.
“The numbers overall — and with more testing you would expect more (positives) to come in, the rate has actually gone down a little,” Brown said Saturday morning. “Before, we were getting about five (new positive tests) a day. Now we’re getting about four.
“But on May 4th we had four, on the 5th we had four, on the 6th we had one, on the 7th we had three and on the 8th we had four. It’s going in a little bit of a wave. I’m encouraged. I’d rather have four than five a day, right? The only outlier was on May 3 — a Sunday — when we had 12. It might have been that we were catching up on the numbers a little bit.”
As of Saturday morning, 143 confirmed cases were reported in Coffee County with 1,067 total tests. There has not been a death attributed to the virus in the county.
In Alabama, there have been 9,386 confirmed cases in 122,987 tests given. There have been 385 deaths and 1,222 hospitalizations statewide.
Testing continues to ramp up here. Brown said Thursday’s drive-through test by a COVID-19 team at the County Health Department produced more than 40 tests. Those results will be available later this week. The team is scheduled to test on Tuesday afternoons and Thursday mornings here this month.
Brown said with the state easing safer-at-home restrictions citizens need to continue to practice social distancing and hand-washing.
“With opening things back up there’s always the possibility of a second wave. We don’t know that we’ll get that, but we do have plans for that if we do,” he said.
The EMA Director added more positive news.
“FEMA is getting ready to send two weeks of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to all the nursing homes throughout the country,” Brown said. “We expect a first shipment in May and then another shipment in June. That will help, of course.”
More protective arrived for City of Enterprise workers as they prepare to return to regular work shifts on Monday.
“We have had some local establishments give us some masks that they’re making,” Brown said. “I was able to give 150 of those to Enterprise yesterday as their workers come back on more full time now. They’ll be able to wear those. All encouraging things and we hope that continues.”
