sos 1

Members of the Rawls Ball Committee, (from left) Bill Brooks, Joan Williams, Jo Brooks (SOS Animal Shelter), Erin Tullos, Cheryl Piccinini, Theresa Travare, Connie Wright, LaWanda Grill, and Diana Stockhausen, presented a check in the amount of $10,000 to the SOS Animal Shelter in Enterprise. The annual ball, a formal event, is a charity fundraiser for Coffee County’s only no-kill animal shelter, and this year’s decorating theme was Knight at the Rawls. Much of the authentic armor and medieval banners were furnished by Ron King, a retired Army doctor and member of the Ball’s committee.

 Submitted photos
Load comments