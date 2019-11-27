RBES students enjoy Boll Weevil activities to prep for Centennial Celebration

Students at Rucker Boulevard Elementary School recently enjoyed a host of Boll Weevil-themed activities to prep for the city’s upcoming Centennial Celebration on Wednesday, Dec. 11.
Principal Jon Steed jump started the learning by reading Hugh Maddox’s “Billy Boll Weevil” in a video presented to all students from kindergarten to sixth grade, according to RBES teacher Hilary Ellis.
Ellis said there were plenty more activities after Steed’s reading. Teachers were provided instructional direction so students could learn more about the boll weevil, Coffee County’s transition from cotton to peanuts, and the impact of the peanut crop and George Washington Carver’s ideas.
Teachers also aimed to teach students the significance of Enterprise’s Boll Weevil Monument, Ellis said.
“(They) were able to see photographs of the Boll Weevil statues around town and hear the boll weevil songs,” she said. “And each grade level will extend their learning about the Boll Weevil through their bi-weekly media center visit for the new few weeks.”
Those upcoming activities, led by RBES Media Specialist Brittany Howell, include: building a replica of the monument, designing an ABC’s of the Boll Weevil Monument Book, making Boll Weevil place-mats to be shared with local restaurants and writing from the viewpoint of cotton and peanut farmer C.W. Baston.
“(The journal entries) are from (his) point of view,” Ellis said. “His cotton crops lay in ruins since the boll weevil has devastated his crops. However, he is harvesting peanuts this year — in 1916 — and has made a huge profit. He was able to pay off his debts and make money with his peanut crop. (Students will) write a journal entry detailing his sorrows, joys and newfound appreciation of the boll weevil.”
Ellis said students have enjoyed the activities so far and are looking forward to the city’s Centennial Celebration.
