Beverly Reaves had her lucky number drawn from several hundred who attended Saturday’s drawing for a giveaway of a 2020 Honda Accord LX at Sam Boswell Honda in Enterprise. Anyone who test-drove a vehicle in the last year was eligible for the giveaway. Reaves resides in Dothan. She is pictured here with O’Neal Boswell, owner and dealer/principal of Sam Boswell Honda.
