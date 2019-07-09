NEW BROCKTON -- Coffee County Registrar Denine Richey discussed recent changes to voter registration laws during the Coffee County Commission’s regularly scheduled meeting on Monday.
According to Richey, the changes can affect those planning to vote in Enterprise’s upcoming special election on Aug. 13 if they have not already registered.
“There was a series of different election laws that were passed in this last legislation, and it changed the cutoff for city elections to be the same as all other elections,” Richey explained. “It’s a 14-day dead period prior to an election, which makes (the deadline) the 15th day prior to that election; in this particular case, it’s July 29. The city used to be different -- it used to be 10 days, but the law makes it align with all the other elections.”
Richey said that unregistered voters who plan to vote in the Aug. 13 special election must register by July 29.
For more information, contact the Coffee County Board of Registrars at 334-894-5347.
