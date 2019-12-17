Local residents and community members came to Meadowlawn Memorial Park Saturday for the placing of “remembrance wreaths” on the graves of the nearly 1,400 heroes there.
The local effort was part of Wreaths Across America (WAA), which saw over 2 million wreaths placed at the graves of fallen heroes across the United States.
Meadowlawn welcomed Randy Godfrey from Above the Best Warrant Officer Association, Enterprise Councilman Perry Vickers and other special guests who spoke at the 11 a.m. ceremony.
“(Several organizations) have taken up this cause across the nation,” said Vickers, who presented a proclamation on behalf of the city. “I don’t know how anyone can stand here today and look across this cemetery, and to also have witnessed what happened (Dec. 13), and not be humbled.”
On Friday, Dec. 13, thousands of Enterprise and Wiregrass residents lined the streets of the city in honor of Joshua Kaleb Watson, who lost his life in a shooting attack at Pensacola Naval Air Station. A procession carried his body from Dothan Regional Airport to Searcy Funeral Home.
Vickers encouraged those placing wreaths to think about the “time given and the lives lost by those we are honoring today.”
Nancy Rathburn, president of the VFW 6683 Auxiliary, said “everyone played a part” Saturday, and she reflected on Watson’s sacrifice.
“We are a close community and that was shown as we came together this week to welcome home one of our own that gave the ultimate sacrifice for his country,” Rathburn said.
To honor the fallen, those who placed wreaths were asked to pause a moment and say the name of each veteran at each grave.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.