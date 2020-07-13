Polls will be open in Coffee County from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. today for the Republican primary run-off election.
Voters will be deciding candidates for November’s general election in three races. There is a run-off for United States Senator between Jeff Sessions and Tommy Tuberville. The winner will face incumbent Doug Jones in the fall.
Another run-off in Alabama’s 2nd Congressional District matches Barry Moore against Jeff Coleman. Incumbent Martha Roby is not seeking re-election.
The third race is for Place No. 2 on the Court of Criminal Appeals between incumbent judge Beth Kellum and Will Smith.
All 29 polling places in the county will be open, registrar Sarah Chapman said Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.