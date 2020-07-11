The Enterprise Mayoral Candidate forum hosted by the Republican Women of Coffee County is scheduled for Wednesday, July 15 at the Enterprise Country Club.
The forum will feature all four candidates — Mayor Bill Cooper, local businessmen Bill Baker and Lister Reeves, and City Council President Perry Vickers.
Program Chairman Carole Boylston will moderate the forum with questions gathered from the audience during the lunch and social hour. Unless a question is addressed to a specific candidate, all will be given the opportunity to answer. RWCC President Virginia Howard said cards would be located by the doors and on the tables and will be collected throughout the hour.
To adhere to current COVID-19 safety measures, attendees will be given hand sanitizer at the door and tables will be appropriately socially distanced by the Country Club prior to the event. Staff of the Country Club will also serve lunch instead of having a traditional self-serve buffet. Howard said masks will not be required at the forum, but those who wish to wear one as a precaution are welcome to.
“We are asking people who have a cough or a cold not to come,” Howard said. “If it becomes apparent that someone like that does come in, they will be asked to leave.”
Howard said they expect up to 100 attendees, but the total number that can be permitted inside will depend on what the Country Club is able to allow according to directives from the state.
The social hour begins at 11 a.m. followed by the reservation-required buffet at 11:20 a.m. The program is scheduled to begin at approximately 11:50 a.m. For reservations, contact Jan at 334-494-3763 or email rwccreservations@gmail.com by Sunday evening.
