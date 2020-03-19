Enterprise remains fully staffed and open for business at City Hall and other city facilities.
In the midst of a compelling, statewide effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, however, Mayor Bill Cooper is reiterating the need for residents to stay home.
Federal and state health experts are asking that everyone stay home if possible as the nation battles against any further spread of the virus that has infected more than 10,000 people and killed 152 across the nation as of Thursday morning.
Alabama currently has 51 confirmed cases as officially reported by the Alabama Department of Public Health at this time, a number that will certainly grow. The first coronavirus case in southeast Alabama was confirmed Wednesday. The infected person is a patient at Southeast Health medical facility in Dothan.
At Tuesday night’s council meeting, Cooper reiterated the importance of following the guidelines, including washing of hands for 20 seconds and practicing social distancing.
He encouraged anyone who needs to do some type of business at City Hall or other city facility to consider whether the business can be accomplished by phone, email or regular mail.
“During this critical time when the safety of employees and customers is our priority, conducting your business remotely by phone or the internet is a great alternative to personal interaction,” the mayor said.
He said no one who has fever, flu-like systems or other symptoms of the virus, such as a dry cough and shortness of breath, should enter city facilities. Instead, call 347-1211 so a city employee can assist them with their matter.
“At the present time, we have no plans to close our city’s facilities,” Cooper said at the council meeting. “But we would ask the public if they can conduct business with the city by phone, email or mail that they do so.
“I want the public to know we are operating as normal. We have no plans to change our central operation. Having said that, several public events which had been previously scheduled such as athletic tournaments, festivals, and similar events will be postponed in accordance with the updated guidance given by the CDC.”
