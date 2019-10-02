Residents enjoy a 2019 Taste of Coffee County

Hundreds of people were at the Enterprise Civic Center on Monday night for the annual Taste of Coffee County, hosted by Altrusa International, Inc. of Enterprise. The event sold out prior to Monday so no tickets were being sold at the door. In addition to plenty of food, there were several items on display for bid in a silent auction.

County residents sampled cuisine from 21 local restaurants and caterers. Funds raised from Taste of Coffee County benefit Altrusa Club and its various community literacy projects. Next year’s event will be held on Sept. 28, 2020.

