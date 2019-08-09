Residents enjoy Senior Living Expo

The Enterprise Chamber of Commerce brought back sock hops and soda shops, a staple of the 1950s, for the Senior Living Expo at Enterprise Civic Center on Thursday morning.
The expo offered local seniors, retirees and new residents to enjoy a little fun, free of charge.
Several activities were available for residents to participate in including a Pickleball demonstration. The sport, popular with senior citizens, is exploding in popularity around the country and is offered by Enterprise Parks and Recreation.
Attendees got free food from local vendors and enjoyed rounds of bingo and watched a performance by the Cow Pen Creek Band and Boll Weevil Dance Club, before joining in the dance themselves.
A $200 cash prize was handed out at 11:30 a.m., as well as several other door prizes.
Enterprise Chamber of Commerce Director Erin Grantham said everyone had a great time and she wanted to thank all the sponsors of the event.
