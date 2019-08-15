Enterprise residents gave resounding support for Sunday alcohol sales in the city during a special election on Tuesday.
About 15% of the registered voters in Enterprise went to the polls on Tuesday, and more than 80% of them voted yes to the measure.
According to numbers provided by the City of Enterprise, 1,942 voters supported the measure and 468 -- 19% of the total -- voted against it.
“We asked the citizens to voice their decision and they responded in an overwhelming fashion,” Enterprise Mayor Bill Cooper said. “We felt it was important to let the people decide, and we understand their wants, and now we will meet and decide what the next steps are. We hope to have a decision in the very near future.”
The Enterprise City Council will convene at a later date to determine the logistics of Sunday alcohol sales, such as a start date for sales and possible hours of sale. Those matters could possibly be discussed on Tuesday, Aug. 20, when the council meets to canvass election results or at a special-called council meeting.
Enterprise Communications Director Jason Wright said Sunday alcohol sales will help the city in bringing in businesses and restaurants.
“Now that Sunday alcohol sales have passed, we have another tool to go recruit restaurants and other businesses to locate in our city,” Wright said. “Most restaurants and businesses use metrics when they look at where to locate, and if something doesn’t fit inside of their business model they will pass on what you have to offer. This will also give those businesses that do sell alcohol another day to be able to add to their profit margin, which in turn will also help the city.”
The council on Jan. 15 unanimously approved a resolution allowing the city to contact the state legislature to request the introduction of a bill for Sunday alcohol sales.
State representative Rhett Marques introduced the bill to the state legislature in April.
At the work session prior to that meeting, Councilman Turner Townsend said the council was petitioned “many, many times” about Sunday alcohol sales, and it was important to let the outcome be determined by the people.
Full vote breakdown, by district:
* District 1 -- 197 yes, 41 no
* District 2 -- 429 yes, 99 no
* District 3 -- 507 yes, 136 no
* District 4 -- 370 yes, 115 no
* District 5 -- 417 yes, 76 no
