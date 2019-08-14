Residents vote on Sunday alcohol sales

Several Enterprise residents came out to the Enterprise Recreation Center on Tuesday to decide whether or not to allow Sunday alcohol sales in the city. Volunteers helped voters locate their districts and guided voters through the process.
Thank you for Reading. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Several Enterprise residents came out to the Enterprise Recreation Center on Tuesday to decide whether or not to allow Sunday alcohol sales in the city. Volunteers helped voters locate their districts and guided voters through the process.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.