Was it their biggest night? Nope.
But when several local restaurants got to open their doors again for customers, it was one of their best.
Dennis Chastang, owner-operator of The Craft Bar & Grill, said it was a great night.
“We were originally hoping for the floodgates to open,” Chastang said Tuesday morning. “That didn’t happen. Afterwards, I talked to a couple of other restaurants and they experienced the same thing. There were a lot of people that thought it would be too busy and didn’t go out.”
Jeff Larson, who co-owns Annie’s downtown with his brother Matt Larson, said a lot of people still may be hesitant to get out. But he was happy just to be able to open the doors.
“We missed our customers, man,” Jeff Larson said. “With us, sure, we see new people every day, but generally our customers are our families and our friends. Just to be able to sit down and catch up, it feels good.”
Sergio Meza, owner of Torero’s, waited a day before opening his dining room. Monday afternoon he and his staff were busy carefully laying out tables to conform with the state’s social distancing guidelines.
“We’re just taking the time to get everything put back together and set up. It’s insane. It’s different. It’s unprecedented,” Meza summarized about the past six weeks, during which time he installed a series of three windows — one to order, one to pay and one to carry out — in his restaurant.
“It worked well. It’s the safest thing to do,” Meza said.
But it doesn’t replace customers sitting at his tables.
“It’s something exciting to see,” he said. “We’re wondering how the numbers are going to be. It’s obviously better than just takeout. Maybe get a little more bar and drinks going. It’s just exciting to have people in here.
“It’s a good first step, having people to come back in. Like everybody, we’re at 50 percent occupancy. The thing is, we have to enforce it. We don’t want to, but we have to. Being safe is the biggest thing. Fifty percent is better than nothing. We’ll still be able to sit about 80 people. And we’ll still keep the window business going.”
Chastang at The Craft also has plans to keep his takeout business going.
“Oh, yeah, that’s not going anywhere,” he said. “As a matter of fact, I’d say probably 25 percent of our business last night was to go. I’m glad we had the opportunity that we weren’t completely overwhelmed and could work through that scenario of what to-go and dine-in service looked like together.
“We’ve increased our staffing for that, too, so we’ve got a dedicated hostess to taking the to-go orders.”
Staffing was a concern for Larson at Annie’s.
“Luckily during all this, my brother and I didn’t have to let anyone go. Everyone’s still working,” Jeff Larson said. “This is what we love to do. We’re just a little family with our employees, with our customers.
“Honestly, they supported us through this. They shopped local. We couldn’t have done it without them. We’re one of the lucky ones that were able to survive this. I pray that this is the beginning of everything getting back to normal. I know a lot of people are hurting. We can’t wait to get back to what’s normal.”
Chastang said he was nervous just before opening.
“It was like a grand opening — all the anticipation, double-checking this and double-checking that,” he said. “We were all so eager to have people come back in and we wanted to make sure we gave them a great experience. It was literally like opening for the first time again.
“It’s good. I’m thankful, man. We’re going to get people coming back in. We’re ready to kick this thing off.”
