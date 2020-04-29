Melissa Paul was asked her reaction to Gov. Kay Ivey’s order enabling some businesses to reopen for the first time in more than a month. She didn’t get the chance to answer.
Instead, the voice of Addison Paul, her husband, crackled through the phone. “It’s about time.”
The Pauls, who own Yancey Parker’s, and several Enterprise retail owners reached Wednesday are glad to see some light after a very challenging April.
“We’re very excited about getting folks to come back in, but we’re also very cautious about make sure that our customers and our staff are taken care of and we do so in a safe manner,” said Chad Wester, who owns the Boll Weevil Soap Company with his wife, Kendra.
Wester expressed concern that it’s not only important to open, but it’s important to do it responsibly.
“As much as I want us to open on Friday — and I desperately do — for us to have a relapse of this and any potential reclosure that might happen later in the year, those are the kinds of things that businesses don’t recover from,” Wester said.
“I want to be open for sure, but my biggest fear is we don’t take the proper steps and we result in a second round. That’s not anything that anyone wants. We’re trying to embrace how do we do this and how do we do it responsibly without imposing that risk.”
Wester said by the time he opens Friday morning, he will have changed his business model three times in the past eight weeks. But credit his ability to adapt for allowing him to come back.
“We are going to open on Friday, but we’re also going to continue to encourage curbside — which we’ve been doing for a long time,” Wester said. “A lot of customers aren’t comfortable with coming in the store yet — which is fine. We started offering delivery services when this came out. We’re going to continue offering those. We dropped our shipping thresholds on our website to encourage using that as an option. We’re going to keep those things in place for those people who are not coming in.”
His in-store customers will notice enhanced safety features like double-sealing his products and offering a hand-washing station in the back of the story.
“We’re taking enhanced sanitation measures, increasing our staff and then obviously we’re going to observe social distancing within the store as far as a crowd control perspective,” Wester said.
To be sure, he is thrilled about reopening.
“We have been very, very blessed with people supporting us,” he said.
Melissa and Addison Paul said they’ve missed being around their customers.
“We’re like a family,” Melissa said. “When we don’t get to see our customers and friends, it makes it really difficult not only for us, but for them.”
She called the reopening order “a wonderful thing,” but added the safety precautions are things her business had been doing even before the closure.
“We have been cleaning and we are definitely into social distancing,” she said. “We have masks that have been made by our alterations lady. When people come in to shop they are welcome to take a mask and they can take it home with them.”
Yancey Parker’s will open Friday at 10:30 a.m., she said.
“We’ve had some by-appointment and curbside service because life continues to happen,” Melissa Paul said. “We always want to help people any way that we can and be a part of the community. That’s how we’ve been able to survive for 71 years. I love the people and this community.
“We’ve been ready to open and we were excited when we heard (the governor’s order). The guidelines that have been set, those were things we were doing before we were ordered to close. We have at the desk hand sanitizer and handy wipes.”
Addison Paul’s voice again came on the line.
“A lot of people are ready for some Retail Therapy,” he said.
The Pauls have coordinated with three other local organizations to raise awareness to shop local and support those local businesses. In addition to Yancey Parker’s, Initially Yours, Kids Korner and Strickland Jewelers have combined for more than 200 years of experience in Enterprise.
“We got together and came up with Think Big, Shop Small,” Melissa Paul said. “We’re doing another phase of that promotion for these four stores. This week we’re trying to bring attention to the local mom and pop stores. Each of the four stores is giving away two $50 gift certificates. This is for Mother’s Day and graduation.”
Paul added she loves this community.
“Shopping at home helps everybody — our city, our county and our schools,” she said.
Wester, like the Pauls, is eager to get started again.
“We certainly have had a very rough month. But we are extremely thankful for all the local support that we’ve been given,” Wester said. “We’ve had no traffic in the store but we’ve had to shift 100 percent of our business online or through curbside pickup. It’s been a real challenge.
“Maybe the biggest impact that our business has had on this, other than the drop in revenue here at the store, is this is the time of year when our business is typically at a spring festival every weekend. Well, 100 percent of those have been closed and that revenue is gone. In most cases, those organizations have canceled and have chosen to start back up in 2021. That’s been our biggest overall challenge.”
He added the quick shift to his business plan kept him going.
“Our shift in business plan was able to help us salvage enough to pay the bills on the revenue side for in-house,” he said. “We shifted from 20 percent of our business being online to 80 percent of our business being online. That’s a huge gear change.
“But we’re thankful for every single order and every single customer that came through. We are looking forward to the day when we can all shop and not have any of these concerns.”
The governor’s “Safer at Home” order limits businesses not to exceed 50 percent occupancy, including employees.
Enterprise Fire Chief Byron Herring offered assistance from the Fire Department if store owners or managers need help determining the occupancy load or distancing plan. Call 334-348-2640 for assistance.
Enterprise Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Erin Grantham said the Chamber has been in close contact with businesses during the shutdown period. She said many are looking forward to reopening soon.
“All of the business owners in favor of reopening have said they are agreeable to taking reasonable measures to comply with sanitation and social distancing guidelines,” she said. “Our small businesses have had a drastic decline in revenue, which has placed a heavy burden on many. The loss of income has placed some in jeopardy of not being able to reopen at all.”
Enterprise Mayor Bill Cooper said he is saddened by the strife the health crisis has caused everyone, but is grateful for the spirit of community and compassion that many individuals and organizations have demonstrated.
“Our community has rallied to support our local businesses, but they still need our help” Cooper said. “Just as we must be diligent about safety, we must continue to support our local businesses, especially those who cannot open their doors right now.”
For the retail stores, the service agencies and businesses, close-contact businesses, churches and all other entities dealing with the crisis, Cooper expressed encouragement.
“I ask you as citizens to continue to shop local, and to support these businesses, churches and agencies,” the mayor said.
He offered suggestions to include making future reservations, buying gift cards and tipping online as helpful measures to assist them until they can officially reopen their doors.
