It was difficult to decide who looked happier — retail store owners able to open their doors for the first time in more than a month, or customers eager to walk through them.
Meagan Jackson, a fifth-grade teacher at New Brockton Elementary, said simply getting out was enough for her.
“I decided to get back into the stores and get out of the house,” Jackson said Friday. “That’s really what I’m doing today. I don’t need anything, except just to get out of the house.
“I’m a teacher, so I’ve been out of work. We’re finishing the school year online. I’ve been at home doing the online learning. When we’re not doing that I’ve had nothing to do, so I’ve been doing lots of online shopping.”
Nell Baker said the social aspect of shopping is just as important as the purchase.
“It feels great getting out to shop in our local stores and seeing our friends again,” Baker said as she was trying on dresses at Yancey Parker’s.
Not far away, Gladysa Sangsland said there is no comparison between online shopping and the real thing.
“There is no replacing face to face shopping compared to online shopping,” Sangsland said. “We need that personal connection with people and friends.”
She was looking for some cufflinks at her favorite store.
“I like to try them on and compare,” she said. “You cannot do that online.”
Pam Stevens was thankful that Gov. Kay Ivey took a measured approach to re-opening the retail shopping in the state.
“I totally agree with Gov. Ivey and feel like she created her guidelines with much input from the retail community as well as medical doctors for the safe opening of our community shops,” said Stevens, who was shopping for jewelry at Yancey Parker’s.
As the business owners, those opening said Friday felt like the first step toward “normal.”
Cathy Roth, who with her husband, James Roth, has owned Enterprise T-Shirts, Inc., on Glover Avenue for 14 years, was scraping away the “Curbside Service Only” sign that has hung in her window for a month.
They have missed the business, of course — which started in their garage 23 years ago — but they’ve also missed their customers.
“Our walk-in traffic was off, like, 90 percent,” James Roth said. “Our business was off 50, 60 percent.”
Cathy was eager not to have to keep an eye out for curbside customers. She has run hats and shirts outside to customers for the past month. M1 Support Services provides a lot of their walk-in business. She’s already noticed a change in the air.
“It’s been rough, but the past couple days people have been calling, ordering shirts,” Cathy Roth said. “A lot of orders have come in just the past two days. We’re excited about it.”
As for Meagan Jackson, who teaches reading and history at NBES, she’s excited to get back out there. She had a list of first stops on Friday.
“Burke’s Outlet, T.J. Maxx. I might got to Main Street and hit some of the boutiques there downtown,” Jackson said. “Maybe Hobby Lobby. I hear they’re super packed, so I might wait a few days for that one.”
