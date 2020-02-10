The Enterprise Lions Club recently welcomed Jeff Spence, Chief of Security at Enterprise State Community College. Spence spent 29 years with the Enterprise Police Department, retiring as Captain of the Narcotics division. In 2017, he began working at ESCC heading up the campus police department.
Currently, Spence reported, the ESCC campus security office employs twelve officers. The security officers are present on campus during operating hours, and they cover both the Enterprise and Ozark campuses. Six of the officers are trained firearms instructors, and all are trained to operate emergency equipment such as bleed control kits which are located in every building.
In addition, Spence and his employees conduct a number of classes for the community as well as professional development programs for the faculty and staff. Courses offered include the RAD — Self Defense for Women class, a Stop the Bleed course, and the Civilian Response to an Active Shooter class (CRASE). The most recent CRASE course, held in January, had 107 participants. Spence noted that they have also taught a “Refuse to be a Victim” class which teaches participants how to evaluate their surroundings and situations to avoid becoming a victim of crime.
In November 2018, the security office conducted an active shooter event on campus, and Spence reported that planning such an event takes about a year and involves multiple law enforcement and emergency agencies. That program was the first to be held on the campus of a two-year college in Alabama, and staff from the Alabama Department of Postsecondary Education came to observe.
A Behavioral Intervention Team has been formed at the College, and it has six members who respond to and evaluate situations that may require intervention. Students, faculty, or staff may report persons of interest or situations that may warrant further investigation. These include threats of suicide or threats against the school or staff. Spence also praised the ALERTUS app which broadcasts notifications to the security staff, college staff and students, and other agencies as needed in the event of a single incident on campus or a more widespread emergency situation.
Finally, Spence was pleased to report that the College has been the beneficiary of Kawasaki’s First Responders Program. The College will receive a new “mule” vehicle for use on campus to aid security officers in moving about campus quickly.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.