Coffee County Revenue Commissioner Ronnie Burns presented his annual report to the County Commission at Monday morning’s meeting.
Burns reported total collections were $336,788.53 more than they were last year
“Which is roughly a 2 percent increase over the previous year,” the revenue commissioner said.
He also said the total he submitted to the county commission of $6,080,075.92 was also up 2 percent from the previous year.
Burns also presented reports on insolvents, errors and mitigations in his year-end report, which will be sent to Montgomery this week.
County Administrator/Attorney Rod Morgan noted Burns also joined the commission in last week’s work session as they worked on the mapping and appraisal budget. The County Commission gave conditional approval to the budget in the amount of $793,752.80 — which is conditional and won’t be filed until the commission files its FY2020-21 budget later this year.
In other business, the Coffee County Commission approved Probate Judge Jodee Thompson’s application for funds for reimbursement expenses for upcoming elections due to COVID-19.
“Judge Thompson and her staff has worked very hard and came up with a plan that is comprehensive and will allow us to conduct the run-off as safely as possible,” Morgan said.
The commission approved Morgan’s request to replace a sheriff’s vehicle that was totally damage in an accident. The wrecked vehicle was less than a year and insurance paid its full value. Morgan asked the commission to authorize purchase of a replacement vehicle off the state bid list.
Approved a request from County Engineer Marty Lentz to purchase a new truck tractor off the ACCA joint bid list for $125,896. The county had a truck tractor blow an engine after it had 850,000 miles. Estimates to repair the truck was around $45,000. He requested a new truck tractor be purchased and he asked for and was approved to sell the truck tractor as-in, unrepaired, on govdeals.com.
Approved another request from Lentz to use insurance reimbursement for a totaled fuel truck. The truck earned an insurance check for $70,548.14. He requested permission off the state contract for $63,403.28. He said that was for the truck chassis. His department will reuse the existing flatbed truck body and then re-equip it with a fuel tank, pumps, air compressor and other things.
“We’ll do all that in-house,” Lentz said, adding, “but I need to order the truck chassis.”
Awarded the low bid for corrugated metal pipe to Gulf Atlantic Culver Company for $7,856.80.
Heard a report from Lentz that will expand a planned resurfacing of County Road 110. The road had been designated for resurfacing from the Frisco community east 4½ miles to the Dale County line. But more resurfacing is available with a demonstration project with Liberty Tire, which has a rubber additive that’s derived from scrapped tires to enhance the performance of asphalt.
The county received a grant of $288,000 from the Alabama Scrap Tire Fund that will include the cost of resurfacing 110 west to Alabama 125, an additional 1.85 miles. The grant covers the cost of resurfacing plus assistance in design of the rubber and monitoring its performance over the next five years.
