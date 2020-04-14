You can see several ribbons on trees and telephone poles when you drive through New Brockton. The town has decided to join Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s Ribbons of Hope campaign.
The Ribbons are red, white, and blue. The colors represent faith, hope, love, and prayer. Ivey hopes that the ribbons will create unity during these hard times.
New Brockton’s Beautification Committee decided to join in the crusade by placing ribbons in town. Shirley Eads, head of the beautification committee of New Brockton, said,” Gov. Ivey asked the people of Alabama to put up ribbons to support each other during this time. We decided it would be a beautiful thing to do.
“We put them up as fast as we could. I heard about it Thursday, and we had them up by Friday. I thought it would help remind people of those who are suffering and helping those battle the coronavirus.”
The campaign was started as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is meant to create unity among citizens of Alabama and a “beacon of hope” to those who see them. Ivey also hopes that seeing these ribbons will help people to remember to pray for medical professionals, first responders, and those who are battling the coronavirus.
The campaign is not meant just for local cities and towns. Governor Ivey encourages all Alabama citizens to participate by tying ribbons in their yards.
“These ribbons will serve as a reminder to the people of our state that we are lifting each other in prayer, and that just like after the great flood in Genesis, we are mindful of the hope and promise of God during this pandemic,” Ivey said.
